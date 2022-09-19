Investors finally get a glimpse of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) volume hitting the figure of 2.53 million.

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) stock priced at $0.26, down -10.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.23 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. AUMN’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $0.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 31.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.20%. With a float of $127.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.04, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26, was worth 10,292. In this transaction Senior VP and CFO of this company sold 25,430 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 307,871 shares.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Minerals Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2969, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3892. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2613 in the near term. At $0.2927, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1987. The third support level lies at $0.1673 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 42.90 million, the company has a total of 167,428K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,600 K while annual income is -2,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,930 K while its latest quarter income was -2,810 K.