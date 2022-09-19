Investors finally get a glimpse of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) volume hitting the figure of 1.97 million.

On September 16, 2022, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) opened at $1.15, higher 6.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. Price fluctuations for REE have ranged from $1.05 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -636.10% at the time writing. With a float of $191.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16483.33, operating margin of -8591600.00, and the pretax margin is -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 20.46%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -636.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3922. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2733 in the near term. At $1.3267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0467. The third support level lies at $0.9933 if the price breaches the second support level.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

There are currently 322,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 371.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10 K according to its annual income of -505,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -25,250 K.