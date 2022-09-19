Investors must take note of FREYR Battery’s (FREY) performance last week, which was 5.56%.

On September 16, 2022, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) opened at $13.82, lower -5.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.10 and dropped to $13.24 before settling in for the closing price of $14.53. Price fluctuations for FREY have ranged from $6.42 to $14.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 119 employees.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 24.02%, while institutional ownership is 49.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 85.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.09 in the near term. At $14.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.81. The third support level lies at $12.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

There are currently 116,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -93,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 4,670 K.