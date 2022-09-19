Investors must take note of NIO Inc.’s (NIO) performance last week, which was 5.17%.

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock priced at $21.10, down -6.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.35 and dropped to $19.96 before settling in for the closing price of $21.51. NIO’s price has ranged from $11.67 to $44.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.70%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

In an organization with 15204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.50%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NIO Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 64.35 million. That was better than the volume of 61.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.94. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.01. Second resistance stands at $21.88. The third major resistance level sits at $22.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.10. The third support level lies at $18.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.93 billion, the company has a total of 1,669,006K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,671 M while annual income is -625,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,537 M while its latest quarter income was -399,540 K.