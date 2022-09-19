Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,652 K

September 16, 2022, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) trading session started at the price of $9.78, that was -10.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.78 and dropped to $8.64 before settling in for the closing price of $9.78. A 52-week range for IE has been $7.01 – $12.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.10%. With a float of $62.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -873.24, operating margin of -1305.87, and the pretax margin is -1462.32.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is 20.60%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1275.15 while generating a return on equity of -185.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.18.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.47 in the near term. At $10.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.19.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

There are 92,888K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 908.42 million. As of now, sales total 4,652 K while income totals -59,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 229 K while its last quarter net income were -54,366 K.