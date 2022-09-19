Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) volume exceeds 5.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 16, 2022, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $2.13, lower -5.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.14 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $1.49 to $8.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -77.00% at the time writing. With a float of $166.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.82 million.

The firm has a total of 632 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 20,600. In this transaction CEO & PRESIDENT of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 36,193 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,271. This insider now owns 80,474 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.45) by $0.26. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE], we can find that recorded value of 3.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.19. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.86.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 205,872K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 446.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -410,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 63,660 K.