Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) last year’s performance of 61.84% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) stock priced at $95.95, down -0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.32 and dropped to $93.54 before settling in for the closing price of $96.14. MPC’s price has ranged from $56.08 to $114.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 13.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 111.90%. With a float of $496.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $532.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.71, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +2.35.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,512,908. In this transaction Senior VP and Controller of this company sold 14,353 shares at a rate of $105.41, taking the stock ownership to the 7,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s SVP, Finance and Treasurer sold 83,836 for $109.27, making the entire transaction worth $9,160,760. This insider now owns 7,944 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.95% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.81, a number that is poised to hit 6.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.31 million, its volume of 7.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.80 in the near term. At $97.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.24.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.94 billion, the company has a total of 498,624K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 119,983 M while annual income is 9,738 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 53,795 M while its latest quarter income was 5,873 M.