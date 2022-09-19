No matter how cynical the overall market is, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) performance over the last week is recorded -22.08%

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $13.76, down -19.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.97 and dropped to $12.76 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has traded in a range of $6.14-$23.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -827.70%. With a float of $175.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 847 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 170,193. In this transaction President, Markets of this company sold 10,250 shares at a rate of $16.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,549,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Chief Med & Operating Officer sold 50,000 for $16.05, making the entire transaction worth $802,655. This insider now owns 926,866 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Looking closely at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.65. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.65. Second resistance stands at $14.41. The third major resistance level sits at $14.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.23.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.00 billion has total of 187,258K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,168 M in contrast with the sum of -195,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 366,470 K and last quarter income was -11,580 K.