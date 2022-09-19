No matter how cynical the overall market is, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) performance over the last week is recorded 34.10%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $1.42, up 19.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.4114 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, IMTE has traded in a range of $1.24-$38.48.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -56.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 215.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Integrated Media Technology Limited, IMTE], we can find that recorded value of 4.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 266.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7611. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0829. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4157. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7515. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0785. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7457.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.51 million has total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 150 K in contrast with the sum of -4,340 K annual income.