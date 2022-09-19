No matter how cynical the overall market is Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) performance over the last week is recorded -15.41%

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $125.30, plunging -11.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.33 and dropped to $116.60 before settling in for the closing price of $132.68. Within the past 52 weeks, PKG’s price has moved between $124.78 and $168.50.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.30%. With a float of $92.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.23, operating margin of +16.60, and the pretax margin is +14.34.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,212,107. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,800 shares at a rate of $160.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $153.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,604. This insider now owns 2,725 shares in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.85) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 24.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.09% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.00.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 2.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $123.40 in the near term. At $128.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $132.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.94.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.44 billion based on 93,740K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,730 M and income totals 841,100 K. The company made 2,237 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 301,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.