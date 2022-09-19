No matter how cynical the overall market is, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) performance over the last week is recorded -6.34%

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $25.97, down -7.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.12 and dropped to $24.09 before settling in for the closing price of $26.53. Over the past 52 weeks, RAPT has traded in a range of $9.85-$40.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -15.30%. With a float of $28.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.14 million.

The firm has a total of 88 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.88, operating margin of -1815.08, and the pretax margin is -1814.95.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 70,325. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $28.13, taking the stock ownership to the 53,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,000 for $19.95, making the entire transaction worth $39,900. This insider now owns 52,306 shares in total.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.68) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1814.95 while generating a return on equity of -47.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 245.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RAPT Therapeutics Inc., RAPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s (RAPT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.94. The third major resistance level sits at $27.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 786.85 million has total of 29,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,810 K in contrast with the sum of -69,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 890 K and last quarter income was -19,180 K.