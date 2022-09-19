No matter how cynical the overall market is, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) performance over the last week is recorded -18.61%

On September 16, 2022, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened at $12.95, lower -17.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.95 and dropped to $10.62 before settling in for the closing price of $13.11. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $4.92 to $27.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -177.30% at the time writing. With a float of $144.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

The firm has a total of 400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 133,635. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.36, taking the stock ownership to the 93,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,500 for $10.50, making the entire transaction worth $26,255. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 125.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX], we can find that recorded value of 3.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.79. The third major resistance level sits at $14.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 170,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,180 K according to its annual income of -186,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,670 K and its income totaled -65,560 K.