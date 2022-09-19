Outbrain Inc. (OB) 20 Days SMA touches -18.31%: The odds favor the bear

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $3.83, down -7.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.86 and dropped to $3.515 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Over the past 52 weeks, OB has traded in a range of $3.86-$17.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 558.30%. With a float of $45.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1016 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.66, operating margin of +3.40, and the pretax margin is -1.43.

Outbrain Inc. (OB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Outbrain Inc. is 15.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 17,679. In this transaction Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 878,255 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel sold 7,700 for $6.73, making the entire transaction worth $51,816. This insider now owns 881,186 shares in total.

Outbrain Inc. (OB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.08 while generating a return on equity of 6.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 558.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Outbrain Inc.’s (OB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outbrain Inc. (OB)

Looking closely at Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Outbrain Inc.’s (OB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.15. However, in the short run, Outbrain Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.81. Second resistance stands at $4.01. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.12.

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 217.39 million has total of 55,739K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,016 M in contrast with the sum of 11,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 250,880 K and last quarter income was -10,320 K.