Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is -6.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 16, 2022, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) opened at $2.14, higher 4.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.305 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Price fluctuations for QUOT have ranged from $1.68 to $7.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.70% at the time writing. With a float of $87.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

In an organization with 1162 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 141,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,150. This insider now owns 375,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was better than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.01. However, in the short run, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.37. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.99. The third support level lies at $1.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

There are currently 96,389K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 211.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 521,490 K according to its annual income of -45,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,250 K and its income totaled -43,360 K.