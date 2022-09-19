Realty Income Corporation (O) last year’s performance of -2.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 16, 2022, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) trading session started at the price of $63.34, that was 1.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.51 and dropped to $63.11 before settling in for the closing price of $63.43. A 52-week range for O has been $62.28 – $75.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 13.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.30%. With a float of $616.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $617.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 367 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.53, operating margin of +46.23, and the pretax margin is +18.82.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Realty Income Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 475,790. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $67.97, taking the stock ownership to the 10,090 shares.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.42) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.24 while generating a return on equity of 1.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -5.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Realty Income Corporation (O) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.86 million, its volume of 6.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 15.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.84 in the near term. At $65.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.04.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

There are 601,598K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.17 billion. As of now, sales total 2,080 M while income totals 359,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 810,420 K while its last quarter net income were 223,210 K.