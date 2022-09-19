Recent developments with Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.37 cents.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $34.19, down -1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.23 and dropped to $33.66 before settling in for the closing price of $34.51. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has traded in a range of $29.67-$50.11.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.70%. With a float of $8.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.12 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 210000 employees.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 830,524. In this transaction Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of this company sold 18,407 shares at a rate of $45.12, taking the stock ownership to the 281,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $48.22, making the entire transaction worth $106,091. This insider now owns 36,817 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.97% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) saw its 5-day average volume 40.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 48.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.35 in the near term. At $34.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.43. The third support level lies at $33.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 277.30 billion has total of 8,035,239K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,851 M in contrast with the sum of 31,978 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,219 M and last quarter income was 6,247 M.