Recent developments with Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.15 cents.

On September 16, 2022, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) opened at $30.77, lower -7.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.77 and dropped to $28.44 before settling in for the closing price of $31.81. Price fluctuations for CYRX have ranged from $19.82 to $86.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 105.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -217.70% at the time writing. With a float of $47.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 791 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.89, operating margin of -6.03, and the pretax margin is -123.02.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cryoport Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 116,588. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,708 shares at a rate of $43.05, taking the stock ownership to the 107,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $43.29, making the entire transaction worth $86,581. This insider now owns 7,911 shares in total.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -123.77 while generating a return on equity of -53.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -217.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)

The latest stats from [Cryoport Inc., CYRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Cryoport Inc.’s (CYRX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.90. The third major resistance level sits at $33.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.24. The third support level lies at $26.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) Key Stats

There are currently 48,490K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 222,610 K according to its annual income of -275,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,150 K and its income totaled -9,180 K.