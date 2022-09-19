Recent developments with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.11 cents.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.349, plunging -9.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.349 and dropped to $0.2651 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Within the past 52 weeks, ENSC’s price has moved between $0.32 and $7.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 978.50%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4847, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3263. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3528 in the near term. At $0.3929, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2689, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2251. The third support level lies at $0.1850 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.69 million based on 38,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,530 K and income totals -29,080 K. The company made 210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.