Recent developments with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.52 cents.

On September 16, 2022, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) opened at $13.02, lower -1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.14 and dropped to $12.85 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Price fluctuations for PBR have ranged from $8.69 to $15.95 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.90% at the time writing. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45532 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

The latest stats from [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 24.65 million was inferior to 32.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 42.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.32. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.74. The third support level lies at $12.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are currently 6,522,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 82.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 83,966 M according to its annual income of 19,875 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,703 M and its income totaled 11,010 M.