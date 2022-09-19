Recent developments with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.61 cents.

September 16, 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) trading session started at the price of $0.8516, that was -8.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8699 and dropped to $0.7866 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. A 52-week range for TNXP has been $0.86 – $20.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.60%. With a float of $44.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.49) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.92 million was inferior to 4.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3019. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8421. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8977. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9254. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7588, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7311. The third support level lies at $0.6755 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are 44,796K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.98 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -92,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -23,140 K.