Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is -13.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $3.18, down -5.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.195 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Over the past 52 weeks, SB has traded in a range of $3.02-$5.44.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 24.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 683.10%. With a float of $74.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 790 employees.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.15 in the near term. At $3.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. The third support level lies at $2.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 394.21 million has total of 121,641K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 329,030 K in contrast with the sum of 174,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,600 K and last quarter income was 50,330 K.