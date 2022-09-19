Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 412,820 K

On September 16, 2022, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) opened at $1.70, lower -2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Price fluctuations for SHCR have ranged from $1.38 to $9.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $316.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $347.33 million.

In an organization with 3279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 10,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,276. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.6 million. That was better than the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7966. However, in the short run, Sharecare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7167. Second resistance stands at $1.7633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5167.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are currently 352,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 602.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 412,820 K according to its annual income of -85,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,820 K and its income totaled -29,030 K.