Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) last year’s performance of -89.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On September 16, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $1.20, lower -7.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.21 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $1.15 to $13.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $280.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $408.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 227,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.27, taking the stock ownership to the 291,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 101,215 for $2.46, making the entire transaction worth $248,989. This insider now owns 133,109 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Looking closely at Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), its last 5-days average volume was 7.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 3.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1788. However, in the short run, Skillz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2033. Second resistance stands at $1.2567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0033.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 419,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 519.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 384,090 K according to its annual income of -181,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,340 K and its income totaled -60,610 K.