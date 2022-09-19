Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) with a beta value of 1.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.59, plunging -5.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.61 and dropped to $7.03 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Within the past 52 weeks, SWN’s price has moved between $3.81 and $9.87.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.40%. With a float of $1.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 938 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.91, operating margin of +40.86, and the pretax margin is -0.37.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.37 while generating a return on equity of -1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 65.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwestern Energy Company, SWN], we can find that recorded value of 39.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 34.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Southwestern Energy Company’s (SWN) raw stochastic average was set at 39.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.86. The third major resistance level sits at $8.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.38.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.52 billion based on 1,114,307K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,667 M and income totals -25,000 K. The company made 4,138 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,173 M in sales during its previous quarter.