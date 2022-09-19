Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is expecting -7.84% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $77.11, plunging -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.00 and dropped to $76.92 before settling in for the closing price of $77.98. Within the past 52 weeks, TSM’s price has moved between $73.74 and $145.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 52045 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.51) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.20% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM], we can find that recorded value of 10.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.68. The third major resistance level sits at $79.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 397.61 billion based on 5,186,353K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,225 M and income totals 21,354 M. The company made 18,161 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,059 M in sales during its previous quarter.