Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) posted a -9.05% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $12.91, down -5.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.91 and dropped to $12.45 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Over the past 52 weeks, TWKS has traded in a range of $12.36-$34.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -236.60%. With a float of $86.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.57 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.92, operating margin of +2.58, and the pretax margin is -1.26.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 27,880. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $13.94, taking the stock ownership to the 144,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 2,000 for $14.59, making the entire transaction worth $29,180. This insider now owns 146,893 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.21 while generating a return on equity of -3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -236.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.07. The third major resistance level sits at $13.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.84.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.12 billion has total of 311,131K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,070 M in contrast with the sum of -23,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 332,110 K and last quarter income was -29,990 K.