Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.52% last month.

On September 16, 2022, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) opened at $0.12, lower -6.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for TMBR have ranged from $0.09 to $0.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 54.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.60% at the time writing. With a float of $128.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.88 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 24.11 million. That was better than the volume of 5.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1689, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2866. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1203. Second resistance stands at $0.1237. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1253. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1137. The third support level lies at $0.1103 if the price breaches the second support level.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,451K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -10,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80 K and its income totaled -3,070 K.