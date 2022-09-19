Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) kicked off at the price of $0.24: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $0.27, down -7.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.2357 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has traded in a range of $0.23-$1.65.

While this was happening, with a float of $52.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 5.16%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Looking closely at Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7085. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2643. Second resistance stands at $0.2843. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2986. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2157. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1957.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.79 million has total of 56,724K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,370 K in contrast with the sum of 8,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,499 K and last quarter income was 1,980 K.