Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) average volume reaches $4.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) stock priced at $0.1945, down -10.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1945 and dropped to $0.169 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. TUEM’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $3.09 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.30%. With a float of $79.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1607 employees.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Tuesday Morning Corporation is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tuesday Morning Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Looking closely at Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), its last 5-days average volume was 9.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (TUEM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 179.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 183.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2939, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0326. However, in the short run, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1933. Second resistance stands at $0.2067. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2188. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1678, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1557. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1423.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.20 million, the company has a total of 85,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 690,790 K while annual income is 2,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 159,620 K while its latest quarter income was -18,150 K.