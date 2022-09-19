Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 56,110 K

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.33, plunging -7.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.36 and dropped to $36.72 before settling in for the closing price of $40.43. Within the past 52 weeks, TWST’s price has moved between $25.07 and $139.99.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 125.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.70%. With a float of $52.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 652 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.08, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -116.39.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 53,474. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,275 shares at a rate of $41.94, taking the stock ownership to the 256,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,000 for $48.51, making the entire transaction worth $436,635. This insider now owns 38,831 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.28) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -114.94 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.96, a number that is poised to hit -1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.48.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 37.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.05 in the near term. At $40.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.77.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.28 billion based on 56,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 132,330 K and income totals -152,100 K. The company made 56,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.