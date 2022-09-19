VRNS (Varonis Systems Inc.) dropped -6.62 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 16, 2022, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) trading session started at the price of $28.06, that was -6.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.06 and dropped to $26.41 before settling in for the closing price of $28.72. A 52-week range for VRNS has been $24.58 – $69.61.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.40%. With a float of $108.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2065 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.77, operating margin of -27.58, and the pretax margin is -28.41.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Varonis Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 47,216. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $31.48, taking the stock ownership to the 75,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP and General Counsel sold 8,907 for $33.07, making the entire transaction worth $294,554. This insider now owns 161,722 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.95 while generating a return on equity of -33.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.30% during the next five years compared to -44.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Looking closely at Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.43. However, in the short run, Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.78. Second resistance stands at $28.75. The third major resistance level sits at $29.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.48.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

There are 109,890K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.16 billion. As of now, sales total 390,130 K while income totals -116,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 111,450 K while its last quarter net income were -36,290 K.