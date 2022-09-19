WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) volume exceeds 1.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) kicked off on September 16, 2022, at the price of $2.30, down -7.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.32 and dropped to $2.105 before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has traded in a range of $2.19-$15.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.70%. With a float of $72.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 32,478. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 12,250 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 200,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 28,174 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $74,698. This insider now owns 383,602 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

Looking closely at WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. However, in the short run, WM Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.41. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.86.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 340.01 million has total of 135,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 193,150 K in contrast with the sum of 60,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 58,290 K and last quarter income was 11,690 K.