XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is expecting -12.50% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) on September 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.12, plunging -7.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Within the past 52 weeks, XL’s price has moved between $1.05 and $6.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 127.00%. With a float of $93.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.25 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 24.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 22,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 261,935 shares.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 27.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [XL Fleet Corp., XL], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2346, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8760. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9567.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 161.00 million based on 141,410K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,600 K and income totals 28,790 K. The company made 3,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.