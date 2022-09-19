Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) volume exceeds 25.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 16, 2022, with Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock priced at $4.23, down -2.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.41 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. AUY’s price has ranged from $3.70 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 0.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.40%. With a float of $957.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.10, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yamana Gold Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) saw its 5-day average volume 16.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.37 in the near term. At $4.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.87.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.16 billion, the company has a total of 961,068K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,815 M while annual income is 147,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 485,600 K while its latest quarter income was 72,100 K.