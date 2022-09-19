ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 47,330 K

September 16, 2022, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $0.882, that was 10.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.8555 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. A 52-week range for CNET has been $0.28 – $1.63.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.50%. With a float of $28.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.29%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 77.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7436, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6884. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1015 in the near term. At $1.1930, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3160. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8870, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7640. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6725.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 35,828K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.60 million. As of now, sales total 47,330 K while income totals -2,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,950 K while its last quarter net income were -1,710 K.