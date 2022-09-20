$17.11M in average volume shows that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is heading in the right direction

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.99, plunging -4.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.06 and dropped to $3.79 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Within the past 52 weeks, OPEN’s price has moved between $3.94 and $25.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 88.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.80%. With a float of $526.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2816 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 967,612. In this transaction President of this company sold 183,782 shares at a rate of $5.26, taking the stock ownership to the 3,518,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CEO sold 82,288 for $5.26, making the entire transaction worth $433,246. This insider now owns 33,196,702 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.45 million, its volume of 21.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.03 in the near term. At $4.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.52 billion based on 628,891K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,021 M and income totals -662,000 K. The company made 4,198 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.