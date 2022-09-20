2.60% volatility in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) last month: This is a red flag warning

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $8.99, up 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.17 and dropped to $8.99 before settling in for the closing price of $9.09. Over the past 52 weeks, DB has traded in a range of $7.54-$16.70.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.00%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

In an organization with 82698 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.52%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.95 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.01% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 43.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. However, in the short run, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.22. Second resistance stands at $9.28. The third major resistance level sits at $9.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.16 billion has total of 2,066,773K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,906 M in contrast with the sum of 2,900 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,070 M and last quarter income was 1,254 M.