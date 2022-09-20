$472.55K in average volume shows that Teekay Corporation (TK) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) stock priced at $3.56, up 6.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $3.56 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. TK’s price has ranged from $2.54 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -21.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.90%. With a float of $69.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.35 million.

The firm has a total of 4150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.29, operating margin of -18.19, and the pretax margin is -41.38.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.04 while generating a return on equity of -20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teekay Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.92

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teekay Corporation, TK], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.11. The third major resistance level sits at $4.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.31.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 405.18 million, the company has a total of 101,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 682,510 K while annual income is 7,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280,790 K while its latest quarter income was 5,280 K.