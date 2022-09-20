$5.39M in average volume shows that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is heading in the right direction

September 19, 2022, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was -2.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.23 and dropped to $1.17 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. A 52-week range for RLX has been $1.16 – $6.47.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.40%. With a float of $564.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.34 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +26.98, and the pretax margin is +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLX Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 39.34%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31 and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Looking closely at RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5584, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4063. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2100. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0900.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

There are 1,553,316K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.84 billion. As of now, sales total 1,337 M while income totals 317,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 270,450 K while its last quarter net income were 111,260 K.