6.67% percent quarterly performance for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On September 19, 2022, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) opened at $37.19, higher 3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.02 and dropped to $37.18 before settling in for the closing price of $37.48. Price fluctuations for UAL have ranged from $30.54 to $54.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.90% at the time writing. With a float of $325.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.70 million.

The firm has a total of 91200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.07, operating margin of -17.82, and the pretax margin is -10.38.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 890,940. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.64, taking the stock ownership to the 150,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $35.84, making the entire transaction worth $896,082. This insider now owns 125,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.95) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -7.97 while generating a return on equity of -35.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Airlines Holdings Inc., UAL], we can find that recorded value of 8.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.14. The third major resistance level sits at $41.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.74.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

There are currently 326,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,634 M according to its annual income of -1,964 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,112 M and its income totaled 329,000 K.