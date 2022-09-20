-6.77% percent quarterly performance for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.18. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. BITF’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 13.77%, while institutional ownership is 16.37%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 3.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4290, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8677. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1267.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 336.30 million, the company has a total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,490 K while annual income is 22,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,820 K while its latest quarter income was -141,920 K.