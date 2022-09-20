7.02% volatility in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 19, 2022, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) opened at $1.07, lower -33.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Price fluctuations for BLRX have ranged from $1.01 to $3.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.60% at the time writing. With a float of $47.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.44 million.

In an organization with 38 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -61.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BioLineRx Ltd.’s (BLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5231, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6215. However, in the short run, BioLineRx Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0767. Second resistance stands at $1.1333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9533. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8967.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Key Stats

There are currently 47,886K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -27,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,440 K.