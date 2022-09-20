A look at BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $5.62, up 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.7685 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Over the past 52 weeks, BB has traded in a range of $4.70-$12.39.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

The firm has a total of 3325 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 68,770. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 12,391 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 26,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 68,519 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $390,558. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackBerry Limited, BB], we can find that recorded value of 6.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 41.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.90. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.40.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.51 billion has total of 577,416K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 718,000 K in contrast with the sum of 12,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 168,000 K and last quarter income was -181,000 K.