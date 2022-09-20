A look at Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On September 19, 2022, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) opened at $0.48, lower -6.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4999 and dropped to $0.4441 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Price fluctuations for DAVE have ranged from $0.46 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -187.40% at the time writing. With a float of $197.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 12,095. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 24,181 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 93,197,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,181 for $0.51, making the entire transaction worth $9,200. This insider now owns 93,221,708 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dave Inc. (DAVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Looking closely at Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5945, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4828. However, in the short run, Dave Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4961. Second resistance stands at $0.5259. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5519. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4403, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4143. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3845.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

There are currently 374,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 175.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,810 K and its income totaled -27,120 K.