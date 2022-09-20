A look at Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) on September 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3605, soaring 13.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.414 and dropped to $0.305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, SECO’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.65.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -577.90%. With a float of $57.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 509 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 1.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2808, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3298. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4391 in the near term. At $0.4811, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5481. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3301, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2631. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2211.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.48 million based on 70,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 491,420 K and income totals -88,800 K. The company made 2,335 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,034 K in sales during its previous quarter.