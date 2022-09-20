A major move is in the offing as Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) market cap hits 16.43 billion

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) stock priced at $71.88, down -5.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.54 and dropped to $67.00 before settling in for the closing price of $74.00. COIN’s price has ranged from $40.83 to $368.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -180.60%. With a float of $173.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

The firm has a total of 3730 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 337,898. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,482 shares at a rate of $75.39, taking the stock ownership to the 54,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Director bought 5,894 for $62.00, making the entire transaction worth $365,428. This insider now owns 50,101 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.98 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -180.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coinbase Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 12.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.13.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $136.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $72.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.36. The third major resistance level sits at $78.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.57.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.43 billion, the company has a total of 219,480K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,839 M while annual income is 3,624 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 808,330 K while its latest quarter income was -1,094 M.