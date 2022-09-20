A major move is in the offing as Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) market cap hits 3.45 billion

On September 19, 2022, Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) opened at $26.52, higher 4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.07 and dropped to $26.52 before settling in for the closing price of $26.80. Price fluctuations for SUM have ranged from $21.99 to $41.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.50% at the time writing. With a float of $117.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.24 million.

The firm has a total of 5500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +10.26, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 168,469. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,098 shares at a rate of $41.11, taking the stock ownership to the 18,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 5,137 for $37.99, making the entire transaction worth $195,155. This insider now owns 8,842 shares in total.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.32 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Summit Materials Inc., SUM], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.06. The third major resistance level sits at $30.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.39.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Key Stats

There are currently 118,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,410 M according to its annual income of 154,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 686,550 K and its income totaled 190,110 K.