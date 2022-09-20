AFRM (Affirm Holdings Inc.) climbed 1.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

September 19, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $22.21, that was 1.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.88 and dropped to $21.63 before settling in for the closing price of $22.30. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $13.64 – $176.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $215.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Looking closely at Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), its last 5-days average volume was 11.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.40. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.18. Second resistance stands at $23.65. The third major resistance level sits at $24.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.68.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 289,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.06 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 364,130 K while its last quarter net income were -186,400 K.