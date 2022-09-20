American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 25.21 million

A new trading day began on September 19, 2022, with American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock priced at $13.60, up 3.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.2999 and dropped to $13.60 before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. AAL’s price has ranged from $11.93 to $22.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.10%. With a float of $642.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.35 million.

The firm has a total of 123400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 189,916. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,678 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 82,453 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Airlines Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL], we can find that recorded value of 28.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 37.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.74. The third major resistance level sits at $15.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.07.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.58 billion, the company has a total of 649,846K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,882 M while annual income is -1,993 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,422 M while its latest quarter income was 476,000 K.