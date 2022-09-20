Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,063 M

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) kicked off on September 19, 2022, at the price of $87.85, up 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.29 and dropped to $87.711 before settling in for the closing price of $88.87. Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has traded in a range of $82.67-$167.06.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.40%. With a float of $857.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $864.00 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.23, operating margin of +31.22, and the pretax margin is +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 2,652. In this transaction GVP, Applied Global Services of this company sold 29 shares at a rate of $91.46, taking the stock ownership to the 87,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 07, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 10,000 for $89.50, making the entire transaction worth $895,000. This insider now owns 83,169 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.9) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.39% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.45.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 19.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.73. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.77. Second resistance stands at $91.82. The third major resistance level sits at $93.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.61.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 77.23 billion has total of 860,309K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,063 M in contrast with the sum of 5,888 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,520 M and last quarter income was 1,606 M.